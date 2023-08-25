One dead, another injured after southwest Memphis shooting

One man ran away from the scene, according to MPD.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead and a woman is hospitalized after a shooting Friday morning in southwest Memphis.

Memphis Police officers responded to the shooting just before 6 a.m. Aug. 25, 2023, in the 300 block of Glencoe Road.

They found one man dead and an injured woman, who was taken to Regional One Health in critical condition.

MPD said a man ran away from the scene. Investigators have not said what led to the shooting.

Anyone with information related to this incident should call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-2274 (CASH) with tips.