MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead after an apparent carjacking attempt in Whitehaven, Memphis Police said Wednesday.

At 5:41 pm, officers responded to a shooting in the 4300 block of Faronia Square. A shooting victim was located in critical condition, but Memphis Police later told ABC24 the victim died at the hospital.

MPD said the incident was a carjacking.

The suspect fled in a black Dodge Charger.