One dead and four injured in shooting in parking lot of auto parts store in Marianna, Arkansas

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Arkansas State Police are investigating a shooting this weekend in Marianna that left one dead and four others injured.

ASP said the shooting happened about 11 p.m. Saturday, May 27, 2023, in the parking lot of the O’Reilly Auto Parts store on Chestnut St. in Marianna. They have not said what led to the shooting.

Investigators said Olanda Bender, 37, of Jonesboro was taken to Forrest City Medical Center, where he later died.

A 36-year-old woman from Little Rock, a 27-year-old man from Little Rock, and a 20-year-old woman from Mariana were airlifted to area hospitals, including Regional One Hospital in Memphis, and are in critical condition.

A 31-year-old man from Little Rock was airlifted to Regional One and his condition is unknown.