One dead, one critically injured after double shooting in Southeast Memphis over the weekend

Memphis Police said the shooting happened Saturday on Maple Leave Cove.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man is dead, and a woman critically injured, after a double shooting in Southeast Memphis over the weekend, Memphis Police said Wednesday.

According to MPD, early Saturday morning at 1:24 a.m., officers responded to a shooting at the 3700 block of Maple Leaf Cove. Two victims were taken to the hospital by private vehicle. The man didn't survive his injuries. A woman is still in critical condition.

No suspect info was given.

The suspects fired into the home from outside, MPD said.