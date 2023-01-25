One dead, one critically injured after double shooting in Southeast Memphis over the weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man is dead, and a woman critically injured, after a double shooting in Southeast Memphis over the weekend, Memphis Police said Wednesday.
According to MPD, early Saturday morning at 1:24 a.m., officers responded to a shooting at the 3700 block of Maple Leaf Cove. Two victims were taken to the hospital by private vehicle. The man didn't survive his injuries. A woman is still in critical condition.
No suspect info was given.
The suspects fired into the home from outside, MPD said.
Anyone with information about this shooting should call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.