One dead, one injured after shooting in Frayser

Police are trying to determine what led to the shooting Thursday morning.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating after they say two people were shot in Frayser Thursday morning.

It all started about 10:00 a.m., when police said a person had been shot and was dropped off in the 2500 block of Whitney, west of Range Line, for help. That person was taken to Regional One, where they were listed in non-critical condition.

While investigating and trying to find where that person was shot, police found another man shot in the 2300 block of Frayser Blvd., near Mountain Terrace. That man was taken to Regional One, where he died from his injuries.

Police say the two victims are connected, but have not said what led to the shootings.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Officers are on the scene of a shooting victim at 2530 Whitney. The victim was dropped off at this location for aid. The location of the shooting is unknown at this time.



The victim was xported to ROH in critical condition. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) October 15, 2020