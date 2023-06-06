One dead, one still missing after gunshot victims show up at fire station, MPD says

Memphis Police said they responded to Memphis Fire Station 49 in Egypt just before 8 p.m.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead, and Memphis Police are still looking for another who ran away, after both arrived at a Memphis fire station with gunshot wounds Tuesday, MPD said.

According to Memphis Police, at 7:53 p.m., officers responded to Memphis Fire Station #49 on New Allen Road regarding a shooting call.

There, officers said two people arrived to the station by private vehicle with apparent gunshot wounds. One of the victims ran off, and still has not been found.

The second person was taken to Regional One Hospital, but later died.

MPD said the shooting happened at the 3500 block of Ridgemont Avenue.