MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man is dead, and three others were taken to the hospital after a two-car crash April 19.

Police say the crash happened a little before 6 p.m. at 3120 S. Third St., near E. Brooks Road. One man in a vehicle was killed on the scene. Three other people in a carjacked vehicle were taken to Regional One Health in critical condition.