MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say one man is dead and two injured after a shooting Wednesday afternoon.

Officers were called to shooting in the 2500 block of Elvis Presley Blvd., north of I-240, about 4:30 p.m. They said one man died at the scene, and two people were taken to Regional One Hospital.

Investigators have not yet said what led to the shooting or released suspect information.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.