One dead and 2 injured in shooting near Hickory Ridge Mall

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Memphis police officers are investigating a shooting near Hickory Ridge Mall Tuesday night.
Two adults and one child were hurt in the shooting. Police said one man was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but later died from his injuries. A woman and child were both cut by glass and are non-critical.
Police said a second injured man arrived at Baptist East in non-critical condition. Police took him into custody.
The shooter is unknown right now but this is an ongoing investigation.
Anyone with any information about this shooting is encouraged to call 901-528-CASH.