One dead, two others injured in overnight shooting at Memphis club

If you have information that can help investigators, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-2274 (CASH). All calls are anonymous, and you could earn a cash reward.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead and two others are injured after an overnight shooting in north Memphis.

According to the Memphis Police Department, the three people were shot in the parking lot of CC’s Blues Club at 1247 Thomas around 1:45 Sunday morning. All three shooting victims were taken to Region One hospital, where one person died. The other two victims are in non-critical condition.

No arrests have been made. If you have information that can help investigators, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-2274 (CASH). All calls are anonymous, and you could earn a cash reward.