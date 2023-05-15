One detained after man shot to death in Frayser

MPD officers responded to a shooting call just after 3:30 p.m. Monday, May 15, 2023, in the 1600 block of Frayser Blvd.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department said a man has been detained after another man was shot and killed Monday afternoon in Frayser.

MPD officers responded to a shooting call just after 3:30 p.m. Monday, May 15, 2023, in the 1600 block of Frayser Blvd. They said they found one man shot to death at the scene.

Investigators said preliminary information indicates the victim knew the man who shot him. They said the suspect has been detained.

Anyone with information can call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.