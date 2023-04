MPD officers responded to the scene in the 6000 block of Blackwing, not far from Ridgeway Blvd. and Hickory Hill Rd., just before 1:55 p.m. Thursday.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police said one person has been detained after a deadly shooting Thursday afternoon in Hickory Hill.

MPD officers responded to the scene in the 6000 block of Blackwing, not far from Ridgeway Blvd. and Hickory Hill Rd., just before 1:55 p.m. Thursday, April 13, 2023. They found one man shot and he died at the scene.

Investigators have not said what led to the shooting, but one person was detained.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.