One detained after man shot, another person stabbed in Whitehaven

MPD responded to a call in the 1100 block of Brownlee Rd, just west of Elvis Presley Blvd. about 2:10 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police said one person has been detained after two people were injured in a shooting and stabbing in Whitehaven.

MPD responded to a shooting call in the 1100 block of Brownlee Rd, just west of Elvis Presley Blvd. about 2:10 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022. They said one man had been shot and was taken by private vehicle to Methodist South in critical condition. Police said a second person was stabbed and taken to Methodist South in non-critical.

Investigators have not said what led to the violence. They said one person was detained.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.