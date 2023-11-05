Man in critical condition after Frayser motorcycle club shooting | MPD searching for suspect

Memphis Police Department said officers responded to a shooting at Unbreakable Motorcycle club at the intersection of Watkins and Brown at 3:41 a.m. on May 11.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 21-year-old man was critically injured in a shooting at a Frayser Motorcycle club early Wednesday, May 11.

Memphis Police Department said officers responded to a shooting at Unbreakable Motorcycle club located at 1057 Watkins St. 4 a.m. on May 11.

The man was transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition, MPD said.

MPD said the suspect in the shooting fled on foot running southbound on Watkins. MPD said he is a thin black male, and he was wearing blue jeans.