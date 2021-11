There is no information on a suspect yet but police are asking for anyone that knows anything to call crime stoppers.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating a shooting that happened Sunday at 2242 Eldridge Avenue in the Hyde Park area.

There was one male shooting victim that was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

There is no suspect information right now, but this is an ongoing investigation.

If anyone knows anything about this shooting, they are encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-2274 (CASH).