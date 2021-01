Police said it happened about 1:35 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of Hillbrook Drive.

SOUTHAVEN, Miss — Southaven Police are searching for whoever opened fire in a drive-by shooting Monday afternoon.

Police said it happened about 1:35 p.m. in the 500 block of Hillbrook Drive. They found one person shot, who was stable when taken to the hospital.

Officers said they found about 30 shell casings at the scene. Witnesses said the suspect was driving a blue Nissan Altima.