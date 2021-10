Anyone with information should call Crimestoppers at 901-528-CASH.

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — A fight between six young men in Cordova ended with one person being shot.

According to the Shelby County Sheriff's Office, the incident happened in the parking lot of a shopping center at Berryhill Rd and Chimneyrock Blvd Tuesday evening.

The shooting victim was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

SCSO deputies are still looking for the suspects.

SCSO is working a scene on Berryhill Rd. & Chimneyrock Blvd. in east Shelby County where about 6 young males were fighting in a parking lot. One male was shot. Responsibles fled the scene on foot. The victim was... (1 of 2) — ShelbyTNSheriff (@ShelbyTNSheriff) October 26, 2021

...transported by SC Fire Dept. to ROH in critical condition. This is an on-going investigation. Call Crimestoppers at 528-CASH if you have information. (2 of 2) pic.twitter.com/eAuyCgI0Xg — ShelbyTNSheriff (@ShelbyTNSheriff) October 26, 2021