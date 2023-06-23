x
One killed and one critically injured in morning Westwood shooting, MPD says

When officers arrived, they found one person dead at the scene, MPD said. Another victim was found and transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was killed, and another person was critically injured in a shooting Friday morning in Westwood

Memphis Police Department (MPD) said officers responded to a shooting call in the 3800 block of Marsonne St. at 6:34 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found one person dead at the scene, MPD said. Another victim was found and transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition. 

MPD said there is no suspect information at this time. Anyone with information about the shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH. 

