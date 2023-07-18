One killed and two injured in late night North Memphis shooting

MPD said, one man was pronounced dead at the scene. One victim was transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition, and another victim was non-critical.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was killed and two others were injured in a shooting North Memphis

Tuesday morning.

Memphis Police Department said officers responded to a shooting in the 1400 block of Britton St. Tuesday, July 18 at 10:40 p.m.

According MPD, one man was pronounced dead at the scene. One victim was transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition, and another victim was listed as non-critical after being grazed by a bullet.

MPD said anyone with more information about the shootings can call 901-528-CASH with tips.