Two killed and 5 others injured after shooting at Prive

It is unclear how many people were injured in the shooting, and it is also unclear how many people, if any, were killed.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were killed and five others were injured in a shooting at Prive restaurant Wednesday night.

Memphis Police Department said one man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another man was transported to Regional One Hospital, but he later died due to his injuries.

Three other men who were shot, and one woman was also shot all went to the hospital in personal vehicles.

MPD responded to the shooting at 11:17 p.m. on March 29. Officers are still working to investigate the scene.