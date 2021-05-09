MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened Sunday morning.
Police responded to the Extended Stay on Quail Hollow for reports of a prowler breaking into cars on the lot. While officers were responding to the scene, the suspect began driving toward them. One officer fired a gun at the suspect. The suspect, then, drove away. Officers briefly chased the suspect. They detained one male and recovered the suspect's vehicle on the 800 block of Claybrook.
At this time, police believe no one was injured. No arrests have been made. This is an on-going investigation.