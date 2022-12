MPD said there are no suspects in custody at this time. Anyone with information about the shooting is advised to call 901-528-CASH with tips.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man is in critical condition and one woman is in non-critical condition after a shooting in Raliegh.

Memphis Police Department said officers responded to a shooting in the 4000 Block of Raleigh Millington Road.

Both the man and the woman were transported to Regional One Hospital.