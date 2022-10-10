x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

One man dead after shooting on Union Ave.

MPD said the shooting victim suffered from multiple gunshot wounds to the chest, and he was found lying on his back. MPD searching for the suspects.
Credit: MPD
MPD posted pictures to Facebook of the man believed to be the suspect in the shooting.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man was found dead after a shooting in the 1200 block of Union Ave. Sunday, Oct 9 around 5:20 p.m.

Memphis Police Department said the shooting victim suffered from multiple gunshot wounds to the chest, and he was found lying on his back. 

According to MPD, a suspect was caught on camera yelling at the shooting victim and flashing a gun as the suspect allegedly threatened to kill the victim. 

MPD said that the video showed the suspect walking to a silver SUV. After the suspect returned to the SUV, MPD said another suspect got out of the passenger side of the silver SUV and fired several shots as he walked towards the victim. 

Credit: MPD
MPD posted pictures on Facebook of the man believed to be the suspect in the shooting on Union Ave. that left one man dead.

MPD said both suspects fled the scene traveling Southbound on Bellevue. 

Credit: MPD
MPD said the suspect fled the crime scene in a silver SUV.

MPD said officers need help locating the suspects. Anyone with information about the shooting is advised to call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.  

RELATED: Man killed at Kroger gas station on Riverdale| MPD searching for the suspect

RELATED: Man killed and two others wounded near Parkway Village night club, police say

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

One dead after shooting South of Germantown, police say

Before You Leave, Check This Out