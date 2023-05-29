One man dead in weekend shooting in Tipton County, Tennessee

Tipton County deputies said they were called to the 3000 block of Ole Memphis Rd. about 10:30 p.m. Sunday about a shooting.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is joining the Tipton County Sheriff’s Department to investigate a weekend shooting that left one man dead.

Tipton County deputies said they were called to the 3000 block of Ole Memphis Rd. about 10:30 p.m. Sunday, May 28, 2023, about a shooting. They found on man, later identified as Aaron Huffman, 44, shot. He was taken to Baptist-Tipton hospital, where he died.

Tipton detectives said one person has been questioned but no one has been arrested. They have not said what led to the shooting.