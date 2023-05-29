One man dead in weekend shooting in Tipton County, Tennessee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is joining the Tipton County Sheriff’s Department to investigate a weekend shooting that left one man dead.
Tipton County deputies said they were called to the 3000 block of Ole Memphis Rd. about 10:30 p.m. Sunday, May 28, 2023, about a shooting. They found on man, later identified as Aaron Huffman, 44, shot. He was taken to Baptist-Tipton hospital, where he died.
Tipton detectives said one person has been questioned but no one has been arrested. They have not said what led to the shooting.
Anyone with information in this case is asked to contact the TBI - Memphis Field Office at 901-379-3500 or the Tipton County tip line at 901-475-3307, email at sheriff@tiptonco.com, or by messaging them on Facebook at Sheriff Shannon Beasley.