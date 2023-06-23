x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

One man detained, one injured after shots fired outside Olive Branch warehouse

OBPD said officers responded to a shots fired call about 9 a.m. Friday in the parking lot of the Ryder warehouse in the 11800 block of Progress Way.
Credit: WATN

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Olive Branch Police said one man has been detained after a man was injured in a shooting outside an Olive Branch warehouse.

OBPD said officers responded to a shots fired call about 9 a.m. Friday, June 23, 2023, in the parking lot of the Ryder warehouse in the 11800 block of Progress Way. When they got there, investigators said they found a suspect who was detained and taken into custody.

Investigators said they learned the victim drove himself to the hospital. His condition was not released.

Olive Branch Police said despite reports, no officers were involved in the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing. 

📌For Immediate Release📌 Ken Adams, Olive Branch Mayor City of Olive Branch - Government

Posted by Olive Branch Police Department on Friday, June 23, 2023

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Attorney shares impact of trying 5 officers charged in Tyre Nichols death in separate trials

Before You Leave, Check This Out