One man detained, one injured after shots fired outside Olive Branch warehouse

OBPD said officers responded to a shots fired call about 9 a.m. Friday, June 23, 2023, in the parking lot of the Ryder warehouse in the 11800 block of Progress Way. When they got there, investigators said they found a suspect who was detained and taken into custody.

Investigators said they learned the victim drove himself to the hospital. His condition was not released.

Olive Branch Police said despite reports, no officers were involved in the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.