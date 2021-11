Police responded to a shooting at the Express Inn at 2700 South Perkins Road but there was no suspect information.

There was one male victim that was taken in critical condition to Regional One Hospital. There was no information on a possible suspect.

If anyone has any information, they are encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-2274 (CASH).