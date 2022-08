Memphis Police Department said officers responded to the shooting call at 32 North Belvedere Blvd at 8:08 p.m.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man was killed after a shooting at Belvedere Garden Apartments in Midtown on Wednesday, August 24.

Memphis Police Department said officers responded to the shooting call at 32 North Belvedere Blvd at 8:08 p.m.

MPD said a male shooting victim was located, but he died after being transported to Regional One Hospital.