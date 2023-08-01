One man killed and another man critically injured in shooting near Colonial Acres

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man found dead, and another man is in critical condition after a shooting late Monday night near Colonial Acres.
Memphis Police Department (MPD) said officers responded to a shooting in the 4200 block of Fizer at 10:07 p.m., July 31.
When officers arrived, one man was located, and he was pronounced dead at the scene. Another shooting victim was found, and he was transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition, MPD said.
MPD said no charges have been filed at this time, and the investigation is ongoing.