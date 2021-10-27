One person critical after triple shooting at Midtown gas station

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Three people were shot at a gas station in Midtown Memphis early Wednesday morning.
According to Memphis police, the shooting happened just after 1 a.m. at 1243 Lamar near Bellevue.
Witnesses told officers that a brown van pulled up to the gas station, that's when an exchange of gunfire happened.
All three shooting victims showed up at Regional One Hospital in a private vehicle. One victim is in critical condition, the other two are non-critical.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 901-528-CASH.