Crime

One person critical after triple shooting at Midtown gas station

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 901-528-CASH

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Three people were shot at a gas station in Midtown Memphis early Wednesday morning.

According to Memphis police, the shooting happened just after 1 a.m. at 1243 Lamar near Bellevue.

Witnesses told officers that a brown van pulled up to the gas station, that's when an exchange of gunfire happened.

All three shooting victims showed up at Regional One Hospital in a private vehicle.  One victim is in critical condition, the other two are non-critical.

This is an ongoing investigation.

