MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police said a shooting Friday morning in Frayser was accidental.

Officers were called to the scene at Range Line and Lakecrest Cove near Hollywood about 3 a.m. Friday. Memphis Police said they found a woman who had accidentally shot herself.

She was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.