x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Memphis News & Weather | Memphis, TN | WATN - localmemphis.com

Crime

One person dead after triple shooting Friday night along New Allen Road

Police said they found one person dead at the scene, and two others injured.
Credit: Destina - stock.adobe.com

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say one person is dead after triple shooting Friday night.

Police were called to the 4300 block of New Allen Road near Ridgemont Avenue about 10:00 p.m. Friday. Police said they found one person dead at the scene, and two others injured.

The injured were taken to Methodist North in non-critical.

Police have little information about the suspect, who was about 5’8” wearing all black and driving a red Dodge Ram with dark tint.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Related Articles