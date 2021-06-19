One person dead after triple shooting Friday night along New Allen Road

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say one person is dead after triple shooting Friday night.
Police were called to the 4300 block of New Allen Road near Ridgemont Avenue about 10:00 p.m. Friday. Police said they found one person dead at the scene, and two others injured.
The injured were taken to Methodist North in non-critical.
Police have little information about the suspect, who was about 5’8” wearing all black and driving a red Dodge Ram with dark tint.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.