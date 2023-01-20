One person detained after pedestrian injured in crash in southeast Memphis

MPD officers were called to the scene of the crash at Winchester and Riverdale in southeast Memphis just before 7 p.m. Thursday.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police said one person was detained after a crash critically injured a pedestrian Thursday night.

MPD officers were called to the scene of the crash at Winchester and Riverdale in southeast Memphis just before 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023. They found a woman had been struck, and she was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Investigators said the driver of the silver Ford F-150 which hit the woman took off from the scene, but one person was later detained.

Anyone with information can call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

