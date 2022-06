Anyone who knows any information about the shooting is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-2274 with tips.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police Department responded to a shooting at 810 Western Park Dr. in Westwood Park where one male victim was injured.

The victim was transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

MPD said there are no further details available at this time.

