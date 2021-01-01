One person in custody after barricading himself in a Bartlett home

Deputies say the barricade ended peacefully Friday afternoon. One person was detained without incident.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is in custody after a barricade situation in Bartlett Friday.

According to the Shelby County Sheriff's Office, at around 7:00 a.m. deputies were called to a home in the 4000 block of Castile Street near Redford Cove.

Investigators believe the person barricaded himself inside the home and was possibly armed.

Authorities say homes in the area were evacuated for precautionary safety reasons.

The barricade situation has ended peacefully. One person has been detained without incident. Detectives are on the scene investigating. — ShelbyTNSheriff (@ShelbyTNSheriff) January 1, 2021

