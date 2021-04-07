One person in hospital after being shot on interstate

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Another day, another shooting on an interstate in Memphis.
Sunday afternoon one person was taken to St. Francis Hospital after being shot on interstate 385. Around 3:15pm, Memphis Police officers were dispatched to 385 approaching Ridgeway after getting word that one person was shot while driving there. At least 11 shell casings were recovered from the road as police searched for evidence. There is no word on the condition of the person who was shot or what led up to the shooting.
If you have information that could help investigators, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-2274 (CASH). You could earn a cash reward.