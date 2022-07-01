One person killed, another injured, in early morning shooting in Como, MS

COMO, Mississippi — Investigators in Como, Mississippi, are trying to find the suspects who shot and killed on person and injured a second very early Friday morning.
The Panola County Sheriff’s Office said Como Police officers were called to a shooting about 1:35 a.m. on Railroad Street in the Como city limits. They found two people shot. One of them died and the other was shot in the lower leg. That victim’s condition was not released.
Como Police asked the Panola County Sheriff’s Office to assist in the investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call Panola County Crime Stoppers at 662-209-2011.
RELATED: Suspect in Thursday's deadly domestic violence shooting in custody after barricade situation at Memphis hotel