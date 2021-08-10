Memphis man killed in shooting at party store in Southaven Saturday

Southaven Police were called to the shooting at the Party Works in the 7000 block of Airways Blvd. about 11:30 a.m. Saturday.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Southaven Police are investigating after a deadly shooting Saturday at a Party Works store.

Officers were called to the shooting at the Party Works in the 7000 block of Airways Blvd. about 11:30 a.m. Saturday. They found a man shot.

The man, only identified as a 24-year-old from Memphis, was taken to Baptist Desoto hospital, where he died.

Investigators said the suspect was driving a red Dodge Charger with two black racing stripes down the middle with “SRT” on the back glass. The car had a Tennessee drive out tag.

If anyone has any information about the whereabouts of this vehicle or the occupants, please contact the Southaven Police Department at 662-393-8652 or email TIPS@southaven.org

This is still an ongoing investigation.