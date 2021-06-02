One search warrant solves 20 burglary cases, including TVs swiped from a train

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police netted quite a haul Friday morning in south Memphis, all thanks to one search warrant.
When MPD executed a search warrant at 1388 Preston they found:
- eight handguns
- one AR-15 rifle
- over 200 grams of Marijuana
- $4,686 in cash
- four 60-inch televisions which were stolen from boxcars at CSX Rail Railroad February 4, 2021.
- A stolen Dodge Ram truck
Jerald Jones, Jaylen Hastings, Montavious Conard, Robbie Terrell, and Averion Finley all face several charges. Some of the charges include theft, vandalism, possession of a firearm while committing a felony, and possession of a controlled substance.
These arrests will clear at least 19 vehicle burglary cases out of Ridgeway Station police precinct and one Railroad Boxcar burglary out of Crump Station police precinct.
MGU, Raines Station GIB, Mt. Moriah Station GIB, Safe Street Task Force and ATF agents assisted with this investigation.