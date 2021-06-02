One search warrant solves 20 burglary cases, including TVs swiped from a train

While conducting a search warrant, Memphis Police discover 9 guns, almost $5,000 in cash, over 200 grams of marijuana, TVs, and more.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police netted quite a haul Friday morning in south Memphis, all thanks to one search warrant.

When MPD executed a search warrant at 1388 Preston they found:

eight handguns

one AR-15 rifle

over 200 grams of Marijuana

$4,686 in cash

four 60-inch televisions which were stolen from boxcars at CSX Rail Railroad February 4, 2021.

A stolen Dodge Ram truck

Jerald Jones, Jaylen Hastings, Montavious Conard, Robbie Terrell, and Averion Finley all face several charges. Some of the charges include theft, vandalism, possession of a firearm while committing a felony, and possession of a controlled substance.

These arrests will clear at least 19 vehicle burglary cases out of Ridgeway Station police precinct and one Railroad Boxcar burglary out of Crump Station police precinct.