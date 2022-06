American way is currently closed between Perkins and Cherry Rd. as MPD works to investigate and clear the scene.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One was shot and killed Wednesday, June 8 at 4590 American Way.

Memphis Police Department received a the call around 5:47 a.m.

The victim was pronounced dead on arrival.

Drivers traveling this morning are advised to avoid the area.