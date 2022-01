A woman was found dead when police arrived and one man has been detained

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Just after 6am Saturday morning, Memphis police responded to a shooting at Memphis Car Zone at 5195 Winchester Road, just south of Wooddale Middle School.

When officers arrived on the scene, a female victim was found dead and a man was detained.

This is an ongoing investigation and if anyone has any information about this shooting, please call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH (2274).