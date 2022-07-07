Operation North Star fugitive charged with 2 counts of first degree murder

Trevon Harris was one of 122 fugitives caught as part of Operation North Star, a 30-day, multi-agency fugitive roundup announced this week.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis fugitive charged in the 2020 shootings of four people in a car in East Memphis has been indicted on two counts of first-degree murder and other felony counts, the Shelby County District Attorney's Office said Thursday.

22-year-old Trevon Harris was among 122 fugitives arrested in Operation North Star, a multi-agency 30-day roundup headed by the U.S. Marshals Service.

The operation announced this week also included fugitive roundups in Baltimore, Chicago, Houston, Indianapolis, Los Angeles, New Orleans, New York City, Philadelphia, and Washington, D.C.

Harris, who was arrested by the task force in June, has been indicted on two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of attempted first-degree murder. He is being held without bond.

The shootings occurred at around 11 p.m. on May 7, 2020, in the 4000 block of Barron Avenue just east of Getwell Road where a bullet-riddled car in which the victims’ were travelling had crashed into a parked vehicle.

Two passengers were found dead from multiple gunshot wounds, including Tyrell Jones, 15, and Steven Goggins, 18. Two other teens were taken to hospitals for treatment.

Investigators said the four teens were returning from a service station on Getwell near Rhodes Avenue when the driver noticed another vehicle closely following them with its headlights on high-beam.