Operation River Run leads to arrest of dozens of fugitives in West Tennessee

The DOJ said the initiative was aimed at reducing violent crime through federal, state, and local law enforcement collaboration.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — The U.S. Department of Justice announced Friday 43 fugitives have been arrested in West Tennessee during an initiative to reduce violent crime.

Operation River Run was a joint federal, state, and local law enforcement initiative that the DOJ said was part of a collaborative effort announced in February 2022 to reduce violent crime in the state by supporting efforts at the local level.

From April 1, 2022 through April 30, 2022, law enforcement targeted Dyer, Lake, Lauderdale, Obion, and Tipton Counties. They said 43 fugitives were arrested and 44 warrants were cleared. Seven firearms, 20 rounds of ammunition, $8,945 cash, 0.751 kg of narcotics were seized. Investigators also said three gang members were identified.

“Violent criminal acts wreak havoc in communities throughout our district. Recognizing this fact, reduction in violent crime is a priority for our office. We will work with federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies to apprehend and prosecute individuals who commit violent crimes. Our goal in this effort is safer communities and we believe that this goal is achievable,” said United States Attorney Joseph C. Murphy Jr. in a news release.

“Through Operation River Run, the U.S. Marshals Service and our partners made a concerted effort to address criminal activity in more rural areas of West Tennessee,” said United States Marshal Tyreece Miller. “Fugitives may believe they can hide away from law enforcement resources and support larger cities may offer, but they are mistaken. Offenders should be on notice that we stand ready to address violent crime wherever it may be.”

The DOJ said the following agencies took part in Operation River Run: