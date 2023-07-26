Orange Mound liquor store hit in smash and grab burglary

Five cases of Remy Martin, two 200 ml cases or Henessey, four 375 ml cases of Hennessy, five cases of Dusse, and one case of Ansac were all stolen, MPD said.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A liquor store in Orange Mound was a victim of a smash and grab burglary Wednesday morning, and the store lost $7,557 in merchandise, Memphis Police Department (MPD) said.

The store's business manager completed an inventory assessment and found that five cases of Remy Martin, two 200 ml cases or Henessey, four 375 ml cases of Hennessy, five cases of Dusse, and one case of Ansac were all stolen, MPD said. MPD also said $400 was taken from the register.

Officers responded to a burglary call at 5:33 a.m. Wednesday, July 26 at One Stop Shop Liquors located at 2306 Lamar Ave.

MPD said the glass panel on the front of the business was shattered. When the first officer arrived at the scene, she found a woman standing outside of the store, and the woman was detained, MPD said.

A second officer arrived at the scene, and he found a man inside the store, and he was also detained, MPD said.

According to MPD, the woman and the man who were detained entered the business after it was burglarized by a group of four men who were wearing black masks and gloves.

The man who was detained and arrested told MPD he saw at least four men in a gray Chrysler 300 and a gray Lexus wearing masks and gloves, MPD said.

MPD is still searching for the suspects responsible for physically breaking into the store and stealing money and cases of alcohol.