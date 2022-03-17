Shooting in Orange Mound leaves 3 injured

Memphis police said the shooting happened around 9 p.m. in the 2300 block of Park Avenue.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three people were taken to the hospital after they were shot Thursday night in Orange Mound.

According to a tweet from the Memphis Police Department, it happened around 9 p.m. in the 2300 block of Park Avenue.

Police said two people were taken to Regional One in non-critical condition and one person was taken to Regional One in critical condition.

Investigators have not said what led to the shooting or released any information on suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.