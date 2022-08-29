Overnight shootings leave two hospitalized

MPD said the two shootings were connected.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man was killed and a woman is non-critical condition after an overnight shooting on James Rd. and Old Austin Peay Monday, August 29.

Memphis Police Department said they arrived to the scene at 12:05 a.m. Both shooting victims were transported to Regional One Hospital. The male was pronounced dead after transport.

MPD has not released the ages of the victims.

MPD dispatch said that the shooting was related to another shooting that happened near the intersection of James Rd. and N. Hollywood a little before midnight.

We are working to confirm the ages of the victims.

Officers do not have any suspects in custody, and this is an ongoing investigation.