Overnight Whitehaven shooting leaves one person dead, another injured

The shooting occurred at D'Va D'Vyne Jewelry Box on Elvis Presley Blvd. One man was shot and killed after an argument broke out, police said. A second victim arrived at Methodist South with non-critical injuries.

Police said the shooting happened at 1:50 a.m. The business, which according to Facebook does piercings and tattoos, is not allowed to currently be open due to COVID-19. Recent posts show the business was preparing to open soon. Police did not say if it was operating at the time of the shooting.