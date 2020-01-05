Overnight Whitehaven shooting leaves one person dead, another injured

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police swarmed a shopping center in Whitehaven after a shooting broke out inside a tattoo and piercing parlor in the early hours of Friday.
The shooting occurred at D'Va D'Vyne Jewelry Box on Elvis Presley Blvd. One man was shot and killed after an argument broke out, police said. A second victim arrived at Methodist South with non-critical injuries.
Police said the shooting happened at 1:50 a.m. The business, which according to Facebook does piercings and tattoos, is not allowed to currently be open due to COVID-19. Recent posts show the business was preparing to open soon. Police did not say if it was operating at the time of the shooting.
No arrests have been announced by police. They encourage people to call 901-525-CASH with information.