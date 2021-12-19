Arrest made in stabbing of elderly man along trails in Overton Park

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man accused of stabbing an elderly man along the trails in Overton Park has been arrested.
According to the Memphis Police Department, officers were sent to a stabbing call Sunday morning in the park.
According to an affidavit, Adrian Henderson, 28, began repeatedly stabbing the man in his torso and head with a large knife.
A friend of the victim tried to intervene, however, the affidavit said Henderson threatened them and told them to get back.
The man was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition and when a witness saw the stabbing, they followed Henderson and gave location updates to police until officers arrived.
When police found Henderson, they said he had blood on his clothes.
Shelby County jail records show Henderson was charged with attempted first-degree murder, abuse of a vulnerable adult, and aggravated assault.
Henderson is scheduled to appear in court on Monday