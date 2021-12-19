Arrest made in stabbing of elderly man along trails in Overton Park

An affidavit said the suspect stabbed the elderly man repeatedly in his torso and head with a large knife.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man accused of stabbing an elderly man along the trails in Overton Park has been arrested.

According to the Memphis Police Department, officers were sent to a stabbing call Sunday morning in the park.

According to an affidavit, Adrian Henderson, 28, began repeatedly stabbing the man in his torso and head with a large knife.

A friend of the victim tried to intervene, however, the affidavit said Henderson threatened them and told them to get back.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition and when a witness saw the stabbing, they followed Henderson and gave location updates to police until officers arrived.

Officers are on the scene of a wounding in the 1900 block of Poplar. One male victim was located and xported to ROH in critical condition.



Officers have one male detained. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) December 19, 2021

When police found Henderson, they said he had blood on his clothes.

Shelby County jail records show Henderson was charged with attempted first-degree murder, abuse of a vulnerable adult, and aggravated assault.