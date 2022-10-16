Second suspect arrested in hit-and-run that killed one Ole Miss student and seriously injured another

Seth Rokitka's truck was found wrecked in Marshall County, Mississippi, Oxford Police said Monday morning.

OXFORD, Miss — Oxford Police said Monday the second suspect in a deadly hit-and-run that left one Ole Miss student dead and another seriously injured has been taken into custody.

Oxford Police said Seth Rokitka crashed his truck in Marshall County, Mississippi, and was taken into custody Monday morning.

OPD said he and Tristan Holland of Collierville, Tennessee, were identified as suspects in the killing of Ole Miss student Walker Fielder and the injury of another woman.

Rokitka is believed to be the driver of the Toyota pickup truck involved in the hit-and-run.

Official charges have not been filed against Rokitka at this time.

Tristan Holland was arrested in Shelby County Sunday and will be charged with Accessory After the Fact.

"We can't express enough thanks and gratitude to the community, business owners, and our local, state, and federal law enforcement partners on their assistance," Oxford Police said in a statement after Rokitka's arrest.

This morning at 8:30 AM, Seth Rokitka was taken into custody. His truck was found wrecked in Marshall County. It has since been recovered and impounded. After he has been formally charged we will update with further information. pic.twitter.com/VaOcjvLARZ — Oxford Police Dept (@OxfordPolice) October 17, 2022

The two victims were found injured in the parking lot behind Oxford City Hall after a 911 call was placed near 1:15 a.m., according to the Oxford Police Department (OPD). The victims were later confirmed as Ole Miss students, according to Mayor of Oxford Robyn Tannehill.

Both victims were transported to the Baptist Memorial Hospital in North Mississippi. The female victim was eventually transferred to Regional One with critical injuries.

OPD also released images of the vehicle and suspects in question they say are related to this incident:

Mayor of Oxford Robyn Tannehill made a statement on social media about this tragic event and the investigation following.

"I am writing to you tonight as a Mother with a broken heart for these families, for their precious friends, for their sorority sisters and fraternity brothers, for their hometowns, and for our community as we all weather another terrible storm," she said.