Oxford man arrested, accused of sexually assaulting a child

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An Oxford, Mississippi, man is behind bars, charged with sexually assaulting a child.

The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office said on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, it got a report of a minor being sexually assaulted by a family friend.

On Monday, Sept. 19, after investigating the report, deputies arrested 48-year-old Jessie Bernard Jones. He is charged with one count of sexual battery of a child and one count of molesting-touching a child for lustful purposes.