x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Oxford man arrested, accused of sexually assaulting a child

Jessie Bernard Jones is charged with one count of sexual battery of a child and one count of molesting-touching a child for lustful purposes.
Credit: Lafayette County Sheriff's Office
Jessie Bernard Jones

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An Oxford, Mississippi, man is behind bars, charged with sexually assaulting a child.

The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office said on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, it got a report of a minor being sexually assaulted by a family friend.

On Monday, Sept. 19, after investigating the report, deputies arrested 48-year-old Jessie Bernard Jones. He is charged with one count of sexual battery of a child and one count of molesting-touching a child for lustful purposes.

Jones is being held in the Lafayette County Detention Center on $100,000 bond.

RELATED: New details after man charged in machete attack in Hacks Cross area

RELATED: MFD investigators search for arsonist in southwest Memphis

RELATED: MPD: Man injured, child sent to Le Bonheur after shooting

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Man armed with machete, knife arrested at Shelby Co. McDonald's

Before You Leave, Check This Out