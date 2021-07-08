Two Oxford, Mississippi, men charged after children test positive for illegal narcotics

OXFORD, Miss — Two Oxford, Mississippi, men have been charged in separate child neglect cases.
The first began in May 2021. Oxford Police said they began investigating a child neglect case and test results came back showing a child at a home tested positive for illegal narcotics. 36-year-old Derek Joslin was arrested and charged with felony child neglect. His bond was set at $20,000.
Oxford Police said the second case happened in June 2021. It was a similar situation where test results for a child living at a home came back as positive for illegal narcotics. 36-year-old Ryan Yourn was arrested and charged with felony child neglect. He was given a $20,000 bond.